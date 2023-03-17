HamberMenu
Congenital heart defects of six patients corrected during workshop at CMCH

March 17, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Congenital heart defects of six patients were corrected by a team of doctors during a cardiac workshop held at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Cardiac defects of the six patients were treated by the surgeons of the Department of Cardiology using device closure techniques in association with the Little Heart Trust of Apollo Children’s Hospital, Chennai, said a release from CMCH.

Out of the six patients, three had atrial septal defect (ASD), one had ventricular septal defect (VSD) and two had patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) defect. The defects were corrected by the latest transcatheter technique which involves placing the devices using minimal incision and passing a catheter through the veins.

C.S. Muthukumaran, Head of the Department of Paediatric Cardiology at the Apollo Children’s Hospital, Chennai, coordinated the workshop along with the HoD and assistant professors of the Department of Cardiology, CMCH.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that her cardiology team scheduled the procedures at least two weeks in advance. The size of the hole in all the patients’ hearts, which varied from 10 mm to 30 mm, was checked and custom-made devices had to be placed to close it. The procedures were done free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme whereas they cost up to ₹ 3 lakh in private hospitals.

