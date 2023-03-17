Confusion over Tangedco asking domestic consumers to link tenants’ Aadhaar

March 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several domestic electricity consumers, who had linked their Aadhaar number to more than one service connection, are now being asked by Tangedco to provide the Aadhaar details of tenants.

An audio clip of a consumer demanding a written order for this and refusing to link the Aadhaar number of the tenant was circulated widely on social media on Thursday.

A Tangedco official in Coimbatore said there had been no written communication in this regard. However, at the field level, officials are identifying consumers who have linked one Aadhaar number to multiple connections.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, the State government had asked domestic consumers to link their Aadhaar number to the service connection number, and as of February, 99.57% of consumers had done so. There had been no specific instruction from the government regarding houses that had been rented out, or that the Aadhaar number of the tenant should be linked to the service connection.

Only recently, Tangedco denied reports on social media that the linking of Aadhaar with electricity connections was being done to merge multiple residential connections in the name of a single consumer in one house.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said domestic consumers had linked their Aadhaar number with service connections based on instructions from the State government. But there was a lot of confusion. The government had not, thus far, said that one domestic consumer should link only one connection to his or her Aadhaar number. “What happens if the second house owned by a consumer is vacant, or is not rented out? There are many people living in one city and having a second house in another. There is no written instruction from the government or clarity on such instances,” he said.

The field-level officials of Tangedco are facing the ire of the public, who are refusing to provide the Aadhaar number of the tenants, as there is no written instruction from the government. “If a consumer is permitted to have only one connection linked to his/her Aadhaar number, the State government should issue clear instructions. Till then, Tangedco officials should not ask the consumers to change the Aadhaar number linked to multiple connections,” Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.