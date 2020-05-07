Confusion and disappointment in Coimbatore as relaxations are implemented

The rush on the city's roads on Monday morning were missing on Wednesday. Police patrol vehicles and personnel were seen at all the commercial areas, instructing retailers on what shops can be kept open and what cannot be, the social distancing norms that they need to maintain, etc. Gandhipuram, Oppanakara Street, Variety Hall Road, etc saw only limited shops opening shutters.

"There is a lot of confusion as the police did not permit many shops that are not in the negative list to be opened. For instance, furniture retail outlets are not in the negative list. And it is easy to maintain social distancing at these shops. But the police did not permit the furniture showrooms on Variety Hall Road to be opened," said a dealer.

Air-conditioned showrooms in some areas were not asked to down shutters while those without AC were not permitted to be opened in other areas, another trader claimed.

Some of the members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, met the District Collector on Wednesday afternoon and sought permission to open automobile showrooms. "The Collector has permitted shops that do not have AC and are not in the negative list to be opened," said V. Lakshminarayanaswamy, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, micro, small and medium-scale industries (MSMEs) in many parts within Coimbatore Corporation limits operated their facilities on Wednesday though all the industrial associations had asked the members in the Corporation limits not to operate and the district administration had said that MSMEs in the corporation limit should not operate.

At Avarampalayam, employee at an unit said there was no problem in the workers commuting to the workshop as they all lived nearby. A metal dealer said he had opened the shop only on Wednesday and industries have started operating. "We need to wait and see how the demand will be," he said.

"When Tasmac outlets will be open from Thursday, why stop micro units in the Corporation limits. We are asked to make all the mandatory payments. Where will we go for money? Essential product manufacturers and their job workers have been given permission. While most of the members of the associations are not operating, others do. Those who comply with the government orders are at the risk of losing orders. The micro unit owners are agitated and feel helpless," said another micro unit owner. Micro and tiny unit associations appealed to the district administration to permit the units in the corporation limits to function.

Across Coimbatore district, in many places social distancing was given a go-by though many were seen wearing masks.

More than 50% large-scale industries started functioning in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. There is no clear data on how many MSMEs in the rural areas of the district started functioning. In Tiruppur district, nearly 1000 factories started functioning on Wednesday with 20% to 25% workforce.