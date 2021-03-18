Confident of winning minority votes: Vanathi Srinivasan

Coimbatore

18 March 2021 00:16 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of winning the votes of minorities in Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, party nominee for the constituency Vanathi Srinivasan has said.

The minorities had begun to understand that the BJP was an inclusive party, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was for an inclusive approach.

Ms. Srinivasan said she did not see an anti-BJP approach in the position that the AIADMK had taken on the Citizenship Amendment Act in its manifesto. In fact, the AIADMK’s manifesto had several schemes for the welfare of women.

The AIADMK had nurtured the Coimbatore South constituency well.

The BJP’s agenda was to make Coimbatore a model city of international standards through Central and State governments' schemes.

Responding to a question on the increase in her assets since the 2016 Assembly election, she said it was due to the partition of family property and her earnings.

To a question on the omission of alliance party leaders, other than those of the AIADMK, in the BJP’s posters, Ms. Srinivasan said if what the media alleged were true, it was purely oversight.

The BJP was for taking along all alliance partners, she said.