Confidence is half the way to success, UPSC aspirants told

A meet for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam aspirants was organised by The Hindu in association with Shankar IAS Academy at Padmavani Arts and Science College for Women (Autonomous) in Salem on Thursday.

Anirudh R. Gangavaram, Assistant Commissioner of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), was the chief guest. He told the UPSC aspirants confidence was half the way to success. “The way you act, the way you speak, the way you behave, and the way you think later are shaped by how you think about all these traits today. The exam is all about awareness, how you feel or think about what you hear or see, and how you react to it. Your foundational knowledge, based on which you think and react, starts now. Read books, keep yourself aware of what is happening, invest time in learning about something that you are passionate about, and follow your hobbies. The exam is not just about studying, but a study of your overall character and personality and how you present them to the world,” Mr. Anirudh added.

Explaining the importance of newspapers in cracking the UPSC exams, Mr. Anirudh said newspapers played an important role in shaping our ideas. “Read newspapers daily and improve your knowledge,” he added.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner interacted with the students, explained the barriers he faced in clearing the exams.

Mr. Anirudh handed over the special publications from the Hindu Group sponsored by Shankar IAS Academy worth ₹33,000 to the college library.

R. Shruthi, faculty for polity and development administration at Shankar IAS Academy, spoke about the difference between the UPSC and TNPSC exams, eligibility such as age limits for the exams, exam structure, and how to prepare for the exams.

T. Thilakraj, branch head of Shankar IAS Academy, Salem, and R. Harikrishnaraj, principal of the college, also spoke.