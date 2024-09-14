Conference on plantations on September 20 and 21 in Coonoor

Use of Artificial Intelligence in various processes in the plantation industry will be discussed at the annual meeting of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) to be held in Coonoor on September 20 and 21.

C. Shreedharan, president of UPASI, in press release issued at Coonoor stated that in the 131th annual conference of the association there will be a technical session followed by a panel discussion on September 20.

The technical session will have presentations on ‘Going Carbon Negative – Options for the Plantation Sector’ by P.V. Aravind, Professor and Chair of Energy Conversion, University of Groningen; ‘AI-Based Aerial Imaging Solution for Detecting Pest Attacks in Tea’ by Amitava Akuli, Associate Director (R&D), CDAC, Kolkata; ‘Prospects and Challenges of Avocado Planting in South India’ by G.V.K. Naidu, Director of Westfalia Fruit India; ‘Quality Profiling using AI’ by Alan Lai, Founder and CEO, ProfilePrint, Singapore; and ‘Blending of Botanicals: Opportunities for Tea Sector’ by Gurmeet Singh, Professor and Dean Research and Outreach, Trans-Disciplinary University, (TDU), Bengaluru.

In the panel discussion on “Roadmap for the Plantation Sector Towards 2047” on September 20, L. Satya Srinivas will chair the session with K.G. Jagadeesha, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board and Secretary of Spices Board, M. Muthukumar, Executive Director of the Tea Board, Coonoor; and M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director of Rubber Board.

The annual meeting of the association will be held on September 21. Sunil Barthwal, Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and L. Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary (Plantations), will take part.

An UPASI industrial exhibition will be held on September 20 and 21 as part of the conference.

