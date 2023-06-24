HamberMenu
Conference on cyber crime against women held in Coimbatore

June 24, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

National Cyber Security Research Council (NCSRC) and Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission jointly organised a conference on ‘Cyber Crime Against Women’ under the leadership of Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel College in Coimbatore on Friday.

“Awareness should be created among women and children about different types of cyber crime such as online harassment and identity theft. Knowledge of technological development is essential. At the same time, we need to know how to live in a safe environment,” said Ms. Kanimozhi.

She complimented the initiative ‘Police Akka’ , launched by the Coimbatore City Police, for the welfare of girl students.

Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission President A.S. Kumari, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Additional Director General of National Cyber Safety and Security Standards E. Khalieeraj, Executive Director of Corporate and Public Sector (NCSS) Anirudh Balaji, Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission member Geetha Nadarajan, District Social Welfare Officer Ambika and others were present.

