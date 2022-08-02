Conference on cotton in Coimbatore on August 5, 6

August 02, 2022 17:45 IST

Nearly 400 cotton ginners, brokers, spinners, and traders from different parts of the country will be in Coimbatore on August 5 and 6 for a conference on “Cotton Challenges Ahead 2022”.

Organised by the Indian Cotton Federation and Indian Cotton Association, Bathinda, the two-day conference will discuss the current issues in cotton, crop, farm technology, quality and funding. Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi will inaugurate the conference, to be held at the Residency Towers, on August 5.

The programme would include discussions by panels of ginners, spinners, and brokers so that stakeholders from different segments of the cotton sector were able to express their views. There would be sessions on global cotton scenario, ELS cotton and spinning technologies, said J. Thulasidharan, president of Indian Cotton Federation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We could not have the conference earlier because of the pandemic. The response so far is overwhelming for the event,” he said.

India moved from a cotton surplus to cotton deficient country this season. This should not repeat. Similarly, if funding support was available, textile mills would buy and store cotton in the beginning of the season. If the government extended support, it would be a win-win situation for farmers and the mills. The conference would pass resolutions on these subjects and submit them to the government, he said.

Spinning mills were said to have reduced production by almost 35% because of the high cotton prices. The indicators so far on cotton sowing and rains were good and a clear picture would be available in a week. Cotton prices were likely to ease in the coming weeks, he added.