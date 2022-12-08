  1. EPaper
Conference held on metal cutting in Coimbatore

December 08, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A conference on “Effective Metal Cutting”, organised here on Thursday by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), focused on the challenges and opportunities in modern day CNC and how MSMEs from the region can benefit by adopting modern technologies.

K. Sreeramachandra Murty, president of Lakshmi Machine Works, Machine Tools Division, spoke in the inaugural about the importance of Indian machine tool manufacturers in the world market. He also spoke about the need to add value to the manufacturing process by selection and use of correct tools and components. Indradev Babu, Managing Director of Ucam, highlighted the key challenges faced by MSMEs in terms of material wastage and losses. He also brought to attention the importance of tool life management for higher reliability.

K. Senthil Ganesh, vice chairman of CII Coimbatore zone, stated the role of the engineering ecosystem here and its importance for the development of the industry. M. Ramesh, former chairman of CII Coimbatore and Managing Director of Alphacraft, spoke of the importance of machine tools in precision engineering and CNC machining processes.

