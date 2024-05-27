Conference on Liberal Arts held at Vidya Vanam school

Vidya Vanam Senior Secondary. School, Anaikatti, hosted its fifth National Conference on Education on Liberal Arts in Education.

Rohit Dhankar, founder of Digantar Shikhsa Evam Khel Khud Samiti Jaipur, delivered the keynote address. Historians A.R. Venkatachalapathy and Abhilash Malayil spoke on the need to introduce Social Sciences early in education.

Veteran koothu artiste Purisai Kannappa Sambandan, musician Sangeetha Sivakumar, artist Vasudha Thozhur and theatre person Abhilash Pillai held a discussion on how fine arts can help develop imagination, understand and address social issues.

Sowmya Dechamma C.C., Professor, Centre for Comparative Literature, University of Hyderabad, and Huzaifa Omair Siddiqui, Assistant Professor of English, Ashoka University, spoke about the difference between myth and history. Pankaj Sekhsaria, environmental researcher and Associate Professor, Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA), IIT-Bombay, spoke on connecting sustainability to Liberal Arts Education.

Historian A.R. Venkatachalapathy, Hindi poet and professor Apoorvanand, Telugu poet and professor Challapalli Swarooparani and author and academic Sachidananda Mohanty discussed the hierarchy of languages and the importance and interpretation of the mother tongue.

Deconstructing the myth that a Liberal Arts education does not lead to a career was Aruna Sankaranarayanan, visiting faculty at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru. Renuka Rajaratnam, Dean, Research and International Programmes at Stella Maris College, Balaji Venkitaramasubramanian, HR Director at Dormakaba, and educator Anna Chandy spoke about mindsets when it came to choosing careers and the need for more career options.

Three workshops were also part of the event: Teaching Liberal Arts by Anna Chandy, Art in Maths by Praveen S. and Music and Liberal Arts by Sangeetha Sivakumar. Teachers and educators from schools, colleges and NGOs attended the event.