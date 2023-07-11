Conference for farmers in Coimbatore on July 15

July 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, will organise Uzhave Thalai 5.0, an agri seminar, here on July 15.

The event will be held as part of Agri Intex to be organised by Coimbatore District Small Industries Association. The focus will be on crop diversification, value addition of millets, agriculture based carbon credits and potential for processing and export of spices.

B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber, told presspersons here on Tuesday that four speakers would speak about value addition of farm produce, including fruits and flowers.

Karunakaran Ganesan, Principal Scientist, ICAR, Bengaluru, will speak on “Diversification Strategies Through High Value Fruit Crops”; Ram Rajasekharan, Professor and Head Department of Microbiology, School of Life Sciences, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, will speak on “Potentiality of Spices Processing and Exports” ; M. Loganathan, Director in-charge of National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) - Thanjavur, will speak on “Value Addition of Millets” and Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, CEO of Proclime Services Private Limited, Chennai, will address the participants on Agriculture-based Carbon Credits.

Organic farmer N. Manisundar will moderate the seminar. The seminar will be at Hall F, First Floor, Codissia Trade Fair Complex, from 8.30 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. The registration fee per person is ₹500. For details, contact the Chamber office on 0422 – 2224000 / 2224001 or 98422 21400.

