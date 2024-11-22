Confederation of Indian Industry launches strategy cell in Coimbatore

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore, has launched a strategy cell that will handhold industries to scale up their business.

G. Radhakrishnan, chairman of CII - Coimbatore, told The Hindu that the six-member cell will work with select industries for six to 12 months. During this period, they will listen to the industry owners their ambitions and plans, document them, and mentor the units to scale up and become global companies.

The initiative, launched in May this year, currently has seven industries to be mentored by the strategy cell. The units were selected during the last six months and the mentors will start working with them now.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the strategy cell members have 200 hours experience among them and their services come free of cost to the select industries. Each industry will be assigned a strategy mentor who will in turn work with the industries for the medium and long term goals.

The focus initially will be on manufacturing sector and will cover the medium and long-term strategies of the participating industries for sustainable growth.

The MSMEs will not have access or resources to employ such mentors and this programme provides the service so that the units can make strategic decisions and grow, he said.