Conductor falls from bus, dies in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 23, 2022 17:25 IST

A conductor fell from a town bus and died when the driver applied sudden brake to avert hitting a dog in Salem on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the town bus was headed towards Salem Old Bus Stand from Chettichavadi. M. Rajendran (56) of Athanur, near Rasipuram in Namakkal district, was the conductor. He was travelling near the footboard of the bus. While the bus reached Kundukalmedu, bus driver Srinivasan applied brake and swerved the bus to avoid hitting a dog that was crossing the road. In the impact, Rajendran fell off from the bus and sustained grievous injuries on his head and died on the spot.

The body was taken to Salem Government Hospital in the same bus. The Kannankurichi police registered a case and are investigating.

The CCTV footage, which shows the conductor falling from the bus, went viral on social media within a few hours of the accident.

