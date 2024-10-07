Conduct special medical camps to prevent seasonal fever: Minister

Minister for Tourism R. Rajendran on Monday instructed the officials to conduct special medical camps to prevent seasonal fever.

The Minister visited the fever wards at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and enquired about the availability of medicines in the hospital.

The Minister also inspected the equipment used during emergencies by the Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Service departments. The Minister also visited the control room at the Salem Collectorate.

Later, the Minister participated in the meeting with all the department officials at the Collectorate regarding the precautionary measures to be taken for the northeast monsoon.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Rajendran said that the meteorological department had predicted the northeast monsoon would start on October 15. Preventive measures should be taken at vulnerable areas identified in Salem district. Works like laying drinking water pipelines, constructing storm water drainage, and electric cable laying should be speeded up and completed soon. Road damages reported during rain should be addressed immediately. The branches of trees passing over the electric lines should be cut.

The officials concerned should ensure the flow of rainwater through the sewage channels and other ways without any interruption. The compound walls of schools and anganwadi centres should be repaired, if any issues are found, the Minister added.

Instructing the health officials to conduct medical camps, the Minister said that to prevent fever occurring during monsoon season, special medical camps should be conducted at required places and adequate medicines should be stocked in all the government hospitals and primary health centres. Caution boards should be installed at water bodies and the overhead water tanks should be cleaned at regular intervals and local bodies should ensure chlorination of water, the Minister added.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLAs R. Arul and S. Sathasivam, and officials participated.

