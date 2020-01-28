Conduct of government hospitals in Dharmapuri reviewed

Common Review Mission 2020, to review the conduct of government hospitals and the institutional health infrastructure, was conducted under the aegis of the Director of National Health Mission Dr.K.Senthil Raj here recently.

The 15-member team from the National Health Mission conducted field inspections in government hospitals and primary health centres here as part of the Common Review Mission.

The Dharmapuri government medical college hospital, three government taluk hospitals, and the hospitals functioning under the department of public health - nine community health centres, 41 primary health centres and 218 additional primary health centres, one urban government primary health centre, nine mobile government hospitals - and 16 school health committees were reviewed.

In addition, the delivery of health services, disease control functions of the health centres, and medical response to patients’ illnesses were among the parameters reviewed by the experts’ team.

The findings from the field inspections were shared with the heads of the government medical college hospital, government hospitals and the interventions required for upgrading health management were also discussed at the meeting.

The feedback and suggested interventions and recommendations were sought to be fulfilled within the next three months before the second round of inspections to be conducted under the Common Review Mission.