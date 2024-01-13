Conduct of Alagumalai jallikattu in Tiruppur remains uncertain

January 13, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Conduct of the only jallikattu event in Tiruppur district at Alagumalai village in Pongalur block is not a certainty this year as the organisers have apparently not applied for registration.

A senior official of the Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that the organising entity: Alagumalai Jallikattu Kaalaigal Nala Sangam, has not applied for registration of bulls and tamers as yet.

Last year, the process was initiated beforehand for conduct of the event during the latter part of January, but it could happen only during April due to the filing of a petition opposing jallikattu in the High Court by president of Alagumalai village panchayat R. Thooyamani, citing contravention of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017.

According to Mr. Thooyamani, the conduct of jallikattu in the village was out of place since both the tamers and the bulls were brought in from other districts.

S. Palanisamy, president of Alagumalai Jallikattu Kaalaigal Nala Sangam, said the conduct of the event last year after the legal wrangling has caused mental agony and hence, its conduct this year remains uncertain.

The Sangam has been conducting the event at the village since 2018, barring a break in 2022.

Last year, more than 500 bulls were let into the arena and there were about 350 tamers. However, this time, too, there are indications that the local body will take legal recourse for stalling the event, Mr. Palanisamy said, adding that conducting it amid opposition by the local body was out of question.

According to officials, the jallikattu could be conducted till May, and there was still time for the organisers to make a final call.

