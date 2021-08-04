Conduct gram sabha meetings on August 15: KMDK

Erode

04 August 2021 22:14 IST

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) general secretary and Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran has urged the State government to conduct gram sabha meetings on August 15 by taking precautionary measures.

In a release, he said that during the previous AIADMK rule, the meetings were not conducted for over-and-half year citing COVID-19 pandemic. Since, the public opinion on various issues was against the government, the meetings were also not conducted. “During the gram sabha meeting, people highlight the local problems that are taken up with the government for redressal”, he said and added that meetings discuss the development works carried out in the villages. Similarly, resolutions passed in the meeting have a special authority, he added.

Mr. Eswaran said that due to non-conduct of meetings, development works were hampered in the past year and people’s problem remains unresolved. “By taking precautionary measures, gram sabha meetings should be conducted on August 15”, he urged.

