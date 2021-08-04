Coimbatore

Conduct gram sabha meetings on August 15: KMDK

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) general secretary and Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran has urged the State government to conduct gram sabha meetings on August 15 by taking precautionary measures.

In a release, he said that during the previous AIADMK rule, the meetings were not conducted for over-and-half year citing COVID-19 pandemic. Since, the public opinion on various issues was against the government, the meetings were also not conducted. “During the gram sabha meeting, people highlight the local problems that are taken up with the government for redressal”, he said and added that meetings discuss the development works carried out in the villages. Similarly, resolutions passed in the meeting have a special authority, he added.

Mr. Eswaran said that due to non-conduct of meetings, development works were hampered in the past year and people’s problem remains unresolved. “By taking precautionary measures, gram sabha meetings should be conducted on August 15”, he urged.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2021 10:15:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/conduct-gram-sabha-meetings-on-august-15-kmdk/article35731834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY