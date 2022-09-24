Conduct economic census of transpersons, says activist in Coimbatore

The State and the Central governments should to conduct population and economic census of transpersons in the country to identify and assist those below the poverty line, said activist and Sahodari Foundation director Kalki Subramaniam.

Speaking at a panel discussion on 'Gender and Climate Change' with Chennai-based social worker Sowndharya Gopi here on Saturday, Ms. Kalki said marginalised communities, which include transpeople, are the most hit during disasters.

Karthika, a transwoman artist who lost her food stall in Chennai in the 2015 floods, said, “I lost my belongings, my business was washed away and I didn’t have enough funds to get back on my feet. Since then, I am forced to beg for my earnings till now.”

The panel said that the community is excluded from the relief process and faces discrimination in shelters and medical facilities. The last census was taken in 2012, according to which there were 4,88,000 transgender people in India, and since it has been 10 years an economic and population census must be taken as this number has increased multifold, the panel said.