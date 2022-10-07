Conduct counselling, recruitment drive to fill 7,000 vacancies in govt. colleges: teachers

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 07, 2022 18:09 IST

The State government must conduct a transfer counselling and recruitment drive to fill the 7,000 vacancies in government colleges, according to Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association president T. Veeramani.

He said the State called for recruitment in 163 government colleges in 2012 and handed over appointment orders for 953 posts in 2015. Now, there were 7,000 vacancies and the State must conduct counselling and recruitment drive to fill them immediately, Mr. Veeramani added.

The association recently wrote to the Chief Minister, enlisting nine requests. "We request that the posts of principal, teaching and non-teaching posts should be filled in the colleges through counselling and interviews. Since the government colleges have not appointed sufficient permanent teachers for a decade now, the teaching quality in rural and newly-started colleges has been affected. Therefore, to improve this, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department must appoint college teachers through TRB for government colleges," they said in the letter.

“Teachers who joined government colleges in 2015 through TRB have completed the UGC-stipulated seven years of service, and so they should be issued the certificate for completing probation period,” they added.

