Condemned police vehicle refurbished for museum

Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam (third left), officers and the mechanic (second left) with the refurbished vehicle.

28 August 2021 22:59 IST

A 1974 model condemned police vehicle of Coimbatore Rural Police is all set to find a place in the Tamil Nadu Police Museum in Chennai which is slated to be opened soon.

The vehicle, a Hindustan Bedford truck which was part of the fleet of the police from 1975 to 1987, has been refurbished to be kept as a museum display piece.

A. Amalraj, Additional Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu Commando Force, and the coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Police Museum project, spotted the truck among the condemned vehicles at the Police Recruits School campus in Coimbatore during a morning walk.

Mr. Amalaraj, who was looking for collections to be displayed at the police museum, found out the history of the vehicle from officers. Finding that the Bedford truck could be an ideal piece to be added to the collection of vehicles used by Tamil Nadu Police over the years at the museum, he tasked Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam to refurbish it.

A team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police (Armed Reserve) P. Thennarasu, sub-inspector (Motor Transport) N. Senthilvel, and head constables K. Kumaresan, Prince Sebastian and P. Rajan took the task of refurbishing the vehicle with the help of mechanic Shanavas.

“The work was completed in 90 days. We were surprised to see that many parts of the vehicle were not rusted”, said Mr. Senthilvel.

The vehicle bearing registration number TNE 6000 was used by the force for 12 years from 1975 to 1987. The vehicle was condemned after it met with an accident.