Concrete-lining of LBP main canal only at damaged spots: Minister

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy has said that concrete-lining of retaining walls in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal will be carried out only at damaged spots.

The State government issued orders in November 2020 for extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal at a total cost of ₹ 709.58 crore and works began last year. While a section of farmers’ association supported the project, another section opposed it claiming that concrete lining would affect the recharge of groundwater.

On Wednesday, the Minister, in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, held a consultative meeting here with various farmers’ associations on implementing the project.

The Minister told reporters that two opinions prevailed among farmers on executing the project while the government’s aim was to ensure that water reaches the tail-end farmers. “Our opinion is that bed lining will not be done while damaged retaining walls on both sides of the canal will be renovated at 132 spots and not the entire stretch of canal”, he said and added that desilting works would be carried out.

The Minister said that a list of places identified for carrying out works was handed over to the associations for the feedback of farmers. Sluices and the Padithurai would be repaired, safety grills installed and bridges across the canal would be widened to ensure tractors and sugarcane-laden lorries used the bridges. “Based on the farmers’ feedback, engineers will be consulted and work will be done”, he said and added that water would not be wasted.