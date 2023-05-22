Concrete-lining of LBP canal will affect groundwater recharge, say farmers

May 22, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that concrete-lining of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal would affect recharge of groundwater, leading to shortage of water for irrigation and drinking purposes, a section of farmers opposing the modernisation of the canal submitted petitions to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara here on Monday.

The farmers said the State government issued a Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, for extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal. “But if the project is implemented as per the order, seepage will be arrested affecting the entire ayacut areas,” they said. About 35,000 acres benefitted from the seepage during the crop season that would be affected completely. It would also lead to acute shortage of drinking water, the farmers said.

Coconut and betel nut trees were grown in ayacut areas that received water mainly through seepage. “If the canal is concrete-lined, all the trees will be affected,” the farmers added. They urge the government to change the works in the G.O. and carry out only renovation works in the old cross masonry structures and sluices. The farmers numbering over 1,200 submitted individual petitions to the district administration.

Meanwhile, urging the government to cancel the project, shopkeepers in a few villages in Arachalur downed their shutters for the day. The strike was called by the farmers opposing the project. Many shops in Arachalur, Pichandampalayam, Karukkampalayam and Vaikalmedu were closed while policemen were posted to prevent untoward incidents.

