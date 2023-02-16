Conclave stresses need to upskill healthcare professionals on advanced minimal access surgery

February 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

The Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo Surgeons (IAGES), with the technology leaders in robotic-assisted surgery, conducted the 20th national congress in Coimbatore recently.

A release said the three-day conference that started on February 9 emphasised the need for upskilling healthcare professionals on advanced minimal access surgery technologies like robotic-assisted surgery.

Live surgical workshops, hands-on training sessions on advanced surgical technologies, lectures on minimal access surgery, endoscopy, colonoscopy and endo training learning centres with state-of-the-art simulators were conducted.

President of IAGES L.P. Thangavelu said, “This year, we are focusing more on new-age minimal access surgery technologies like robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) for general surgery practices. It is also important to focus on upskilling young surgeons with the rapidly dynamic technologies.”

“Providing more support to the technology providers in terms of tax deductions and research and development with efforts by hospitals and the surgeons will enhance the adoption of RAS technology, and with the rise in adoption, the cost per surgery will also reduce, eventually benefitting the poor,” he said.

Vivek Bindal, Director and Head, Max Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery, said, “IAGES is looking at training surgeons not just from India, but from other countries as well.”

IAGES offered multiple grants as part of their academic initiatives and awarded the six best presentations at the conference with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each. Over 20 young surgeons were awarded for their research, publications etc.

Organising secretary Ashwin Thangavelu, Kovai Medical College Hospital Chairperson Nalla G. Palaniswami and medical experts were present.