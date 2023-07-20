ADVERTISEMENT

Conciliation and mediation meeting held in Krishnagiri

July 20, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 A tripartite meeting on mediation and conciliation was convened by the mediation and conciliation centre at the Principal District Court hall here.

The tripartite meeting between judicial officers, mediators and advocates was organised under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre, Chennai, and the District Mediation and Conciliation Centre, Krishnagiri.

Geeta Ramaseshan, Senior Trainer, Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre, underlined the cooperative model of conciliation and mutual benefits for all the stakeholders.

The meeting brought to a common ground all stakeholders, whose involvement is a precondition for the start of conciliation and amicable resolution of litigations.

The meeting was presided over by R. Vasanthi, Principal District Judge and District Co-coordinator, District Mediation and conciliation Centre, Krishnagiri. The meeting witnessed the participation of a significant number of judicial officers, Bar Association members, and mediators of the District Mediation Centre.

