Concerted lobbying for betterment of rail services for Coimbatore region yielding desired outcome 

December 28, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Active lobbying by industry, trade and passenger associations as well as by politicians, rising above party considerations, for betterment of train services for Coimbatore region has been delivering intended outcome, according to the representatives.

The Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train service set for launch on December 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the second such for Coimbatore. The first Vande Bharat Express train from Coimbatore to Chennai Central was inaugurated during April this year.

The recent launch of additional services in the Coimbatore-Pollachi route, for instance, happened after intense lobbying by industry, trade and passenger associations, through the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee and Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee members nominated from Coimbatore region.

The operation of weekly Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli express service, increase in frequency of MEMU train services between Mettupalayam and Coimbatore to five to-and-fro trips per day, and the operation of the Madurai-Coimbatore-Madurai day-time unreserved express in the post-COVID phase has been attributed to the sustained efforts of the associations.

“We make it a point to furnish to the Railways the demand statistics from Coimbatore region for additional services through compilation of data pertaining to the extent of movement of professionals, industrialists, professionals and student community among others to the destinations for which the services are sought,” former member of divisional railway users’ consultative committee and director of Kongu Global Forum J. Sathish said.

The lobbying received the much-needed thrust from politicians, as the representatives of all major State and national parties were on the same page, Mr. Satish pointed out.

Members of Parliament from the region and other politicians have been actively pursuing the demands of the travelling public with the Railway Board. Recently, Coimbatore South District president of BJP K. Vasantharajan called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to submit a list of long-felt demands of the travelling public in Coimbatore region. One among them was the establishment of maintenance facility at Podanur Station with adequate number of pit lines.

The Railways had, no doubt, been responding positively to the just demands of the travelling public, K. Jayaraj, Member, Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said, adding that there was much more to be done.

Restoration of Meter Gauge era trains to destinations in Southern districts in Tamil Nadu had been long overdue. The Railways had proposed a tri-weekly service between Mettupalayam and Tuticorin. For the rest of the week, the Railways must seriously consider operating another tri-weekly service between Mettupalayam and Tiruchendur. These train services would be well patronised, Mr. Jayaraj said.