Concerted efforts enhance standing of TNAU among SAUs 

Concerted efforts have ensured a front-ranking status for Tamil Nadu Agricultural University among State Agricultural Universities

In the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2024 ranking, TNAU has been placed in the sixth position among the institutes offering education in agriculture and allied sciences.

Also, TNAU is the only SAU placed in the THE (Times Higher Education) ranking framework; under QS World Ranking in Agriculture and Forestry, TNAU is placed in the band of 401 – 420 out of 1422 institutions.

Likewise, under QS ranking of Asian Universities, TNAU is placed in the band of 301 – 350 out of 760 Universities, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi has stated in her annual report.

The ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) has accredited all the degree programmes of TNAU with ‘Excellent’ rating.

The efforts listed by the Vice-Chancellor for the TNAU’s standing include imparting of industry-ready employment skills to students by involving them in internship programmes through collaborations with 150 agri-related industries; induction of 70 professors of practice; engaging 53 adjunct faculty and nine visiting professors from foreign universities across the globe.

TNAU, Prof. Geethalakshmi said, has become the knowledge partner to international institutes in Fiji, Nigeria, Ghana, and Nepal in areas of remote sensing, disaster risk assessment, crop insurance and agri-business development.

To become a truly international, TNAU has opened its satellite campus in Ghana and Nigeria to attract more foreign students, the Vice-Chancellor said, adding that through forging collaborations with leading universities in USA, UK, Europe, Canada, Australia and Singapore, 64 students were placed for two months short term internship and 70 students in six months twinning programme.

In addition, 54 faculty members got specialised training in frontier areas of agricultural sciences.

Currently, nine UG students of TNAU are undergoing Dual Degree program at Dalhousie University, Canada and 12 Ph.D students are carrying out their thesis research in Canada, Australia, USA and UK, Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

TNAU students have been ranked top among all the SAUs in securing ASRB-NET (Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board - National Eligibility Test) by bagging 20% share of the results declared, she said, adding: “It is a matter of pride that TNAU has contributed 435 ARS scientists to the ICAR.”