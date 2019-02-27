‘Concerted approach necessary for doubling farmers’ income’

To double farmers’ income by 2022-23, a concerted effort by carefully choosing crop varieties, blending traditional wisdom with scientific advancements and going in for strategic production with market orientation is necessary, said Kirti Singh, Fellow, National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, at the 39th convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here on Tuesday.

Though technologies developed by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and State agriculture universities had helped the country achieve self sufficiency in food production, the rate of adoption of technology by farmers had to be improved to keep the momentum going.

Advances in biotechnology, precision farming, better water resource management and improved post-harvest management were needed to take the country to the next level in agriculture and meet the target of doubling farmers’ income.

Horticulture crop production had surpassed food grain production and would touch 314 million tonnes in the current year.

But the availability and distribution were limited due to improper handling during post-harvest management, he said and pointed out that the wastage was around 22%.

Calling for greater attention to food processing, Mr. Singh also said that only 2% of vegetable produced and 4% of fruits produced were processed.

In his welcome address, TNAU Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar said the University was a forerunner in using innovative technologies. It had 14 college campuses and 39 research stations spread over seven agro-climatic zones.

The University offered 21 certificate, four masters degree programme and five diploma courses through the directorate of distance eduction.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit conferred Doctor of Philosophy certificates on 70 candidates, and presented prizes and medals to 33 candidates for their meritorious academic performance.