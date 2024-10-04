Concerns raised over untreated sewage discharge inside Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore

Residents near the Vellalore dump yard have raised concerns over untreated sewage being discharged into the open space within the yard, citing a worsening odour.

K.S. Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, said that while underground drainage (UGD) works are going on in the added areas of Coimbatore Corporation, only the completed sections have been connected to households.

The primary issue residents reported was the discharge of untreated sewage from the UGD pumping station, which serves as the collection point for sewage from the surrounding areas, located inside the dump yard adjacent to several residential areas. Responding to these complaints, officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) inspected the site on Thursday.

District Environmental Engineer R. Chandrasekar confirmed that the UGD pumping station, which collects sewage from areas like Kuniyamuthur, Kurichi, and Sundarapuram, is managed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board with an agreement to maintain the pumping station with Corporation. The inspection team found that the complaints were valid, and the untreated sewage was indeed being released in a vacant land.

K.S. Mohan further stated, “We had noticed this issue for over two months, and it hasn’t been resolved. That’s why we filed a complaint with the Pollution Control Board. The odour has been getting worse day by day, compounded by the already pungent smell from the dump yard itself.”

Mr. Mohan also raised concerns about the contamination of groundwater in the area, noting that water from borewells has permanently turned yellow. “Many households still rely on borewell water for purposes other than drinking,” he added.

An engineering official from TNPCB stated, “We have also collected groundwater samples from houses around the dump yard, sent them for lab testing, and will be issuing notices to both the Coimbatore Corporation and the TWAD Board regarding the untreated sewage discharge.”

