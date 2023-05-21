Concerns raised over planting of exotic trees along stream near Kotagiri

May 21, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Local residents in the villages of Nedugula panchayat near Kotagiri have raised objections to the planting of hundreds of tree saplings along a five-kilometre stretch of a stream that runs through the area. The planting of cypress trees along the stretch could lead to massive ecological problems in the area, allege residents, conservationists and panchayat officials.

The saplings were planted after the Agricultural Engineering Department desilted the stream and also built revetments on either side, alleges Suguna Shiva, president of Nedugula panchayat.

Local residents, including farmers, have objected to the planting of the exotic tree species, said S. David, a resident of Indra Nagar in Nedugula. “Even when we were children, we were told that these trees consume large quantities of water, and should be removed from the Nilgiris. Instead of cypress, native Shola trees and grasses should be planted,” said Mr. David, stating that farmers fear that the trees will reduce the availability of water for their crops.

A local conservationist from the Nilgiris, said if allowed to grow, the cypress trees can also impact native ecology. “The trees can also outcompete native species and suppress their growth, which could lead to native flora being displaced from the sides of the stream,” said the ecologist, who has raised his concerns with the local panchayat. “The stream originates from Longwood Shola in Kotagiri, and flows through Nedugula and Sundatty and drains into the Moyar River via Thengumarahada. Any impact to the stream will have consequences further downstream as well,” he said.

The panchayat president, Mr. Suguna Shiva said he planned to write to the Nilgiris district collector, to urge him to order the removal of the trees, which have been planted along four kilometres of the stream.

“The trees have been planted along the stream in Keircombai, Indra Nagar, Erisabetta, Kakkasholai and VOC Nagar, which are all very important areas for both wildlife and agriculture. We do not have any objections to tree planting, but only to the species of tree, they have chosen to plant. Instead of cypress, Shola tree species can be planted,” said N. Manoharan, vice-president of Nedugula panchayat.