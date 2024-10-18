GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Concerns raised over more developmental activities at Coimbatore’s Ukkadam big tank

Published - October 18, 2024 09:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Nature enthusiasts have raised concern over the increase in developmental activities in and around Ukkadam big tank in Coimbatore. 

With another developmental project being introduced by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in the form of floating solar panels on an area of 50 cents at the Ukkadam big tank (Periyakulam), nature enthusiasts raise concern over degradation of biodiversity of the water body.

According to them, the floating solar panel unit, which is implemented at a cost of ₹1.45 crore with an aim to generate 154kW of electricity per day, will further make the tank a less preferred habitat for the avifauna.

Albert Rajendran, former professor, Department of Zoology at St. John’s College, Palayamkottai, said that the floating solar panels in vast areas will reduce the sunlight penetration into the water. This will reduce photosynthesis, reducing phytoplanktons and plants underneath.

It will eventually lead to an increase in carbon dioxide and decomposition of water, causing the death of aquatic plants and reducing crustacean and other invertebrates, which are a source of food for fishes.

As per a checklist of birding platform eBird, a total of 186 species of birds, including resident and migratory ones, have been recorded at Ukkadam tank over the years.

However, according to bird watchers, bird activity in the tank significantly reduced over the past few years due to various constructions around the tank, including a park and walking track, and launch of entertainment activities such as speed-boating, Jetskiing, kayaking, zip line and zip cycle among others.

“Ukkadam tank is a biodiversity-rich waterbody with a checklist of 186 birds. The biodiversity of the tank should be taken into consideration while carrying out developmental activities,” said P.R. Selvaraj, president of the Coimbatore Nature Society.

A city-based independent researcher, who did not want to be named, said developmental works around the tank have destroyed the shoreline, which serves as potential foraging ground for shore birds, like sandpipers and plovers.

“The civic body should study impacts on birds and other species living around the tank while considering developmental projects. The use of lights around the tank at night and the impact on resident bird population should also be studied,” the researcher said.

A nature enthusiast felt that encroaching up on a wetland for infrastructure projects sets a dangerous precedent and the authorities should focus on preserving natural habitats rather than treating them as places for development.

