Concerns raised over illegal advertisements on government properties

Published - September 22, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Concerns have been raised about the legality of commercial advertisements on government properties and roads.

In a recent letter to the Coimbatore Corporation, K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, pointed out that advertisements were banned in the Right of Way (ROW) of State and National Highways to ensure enough space was available for safe transportation.

These rules make it clear that no official can grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for any advertisements within the Highways ROW, as both Central and State governments have explicitly banned such actions.

However, the Corporation was currently allowing advertisements, with the condition that a no objection certificate was obtained from the relevant authorities. This should be addressed immediately to ensure compliance with safety regulations. Such permissions were not only against the rules but also a contempt of court action, he said.

