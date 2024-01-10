Concerns raised over accidents on Gandhipuram second level flyover in Coimbatore; two died in 2023

January 10, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Transport Department has raised concerns over the number of accidents reported on the second level flyover at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city.

The Regional Transport Officer, Coimbatore central, raised the issue of accidents at a recent meeting of the district road safety committee.

While District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati asked for suggestions from the departments concerned to solve the issue, the discussions could not arrive at a practical solution as it would not be feasible to place lane dividers.

The 1.75-long second level two-lane flyover that was opened in January 2020 is 8.5 metres wide and connects 100 Feet Road and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road that is linked to Nava India junction of the arterial Avinashi Road.

Unlike the first level flyover that connects Dr. Nanjappa Road and Sathyamangalam Road, which is 16.6 metres wide, the second level one lacks a median.

“The accidents occur mainly because motorists fail to stick to their lane. Overtaking also caused accidents. A reportedly speeding two-wheeler hit a car on the flyover on Tuesday,” said road safety committee member K. Kathirmathiyon.

The lane towards Nava India junction witnesses effects of traffic snarls on Avinashi Road during peak hours. Two-wheeler riders tend to proceed through the opposite lane during such situations, he said.

M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City Police, said the main cause of accidents was overtaking on the flyover.

“Two motorcycle riders died in collisions with other vehicles while overtaking on the elevated carriageway of the flyover last year. Accidents can be avoided only if motorists stick to the lane and do not overtake on the flyover,” he said.

The police have placed blinkers to warn motorists. In addition, they keep barricades to reduce the speed of vehicles descending to 100 Feet Road and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, he added.