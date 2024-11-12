 />
Concerns grow over safety of conservancy workers following manual scavenging incident in Coimbatore

Published - November 12, 2024 06:56 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
A man was found engaged in manual scavenging without protective gear, raising safety concerns in Coimbatore.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Many conservancy workers involved in Coimbatore’s door-to-door waste collection are reportedly working without adequate protective gear, raising concerns about their safety and health.

Workers cite issues such as discomfort, with some describing the provided gloves as causing skin irritation and making tasks more difficult. “The gloves given to us are cotton on one side and synthetic on the other. While they offer protection, they cause itchiness and make our work difficult, so we don’t use them,” said a conservancy worker.

Additionally, workers are receiving safety kits once every six months, with some explaining that regular washing of the gloves causes them to wear out, especially when exposed to sharp objects. While contract workers are provided gloves, reflective jackets, masks, slippers, raincoats, and gumboots for drain cleaning, several noted they had not received a kit this year.

Concerns over safety were heightened on Monday when a man was found cleaning a drain in Coimbatore’s Sanganoor area without proper equipment. Residents and activists recorded the incident, intervening to stop the work.

Local resident A. Dennis commented, “The labourer was employed at a daily wage of ₹550 but was not provided with any safety gear. By law, workers should clean drains from outside, not by entering them.”

In response, the Corporation Commissioner initiated an inquiry, warning the private company involved against engaging in manual scavenging. A senior Corporation official noted, “While we instruct workers to use face masks and gloves, many do not adhere to this practice despite reminders during gate meetings.” The official added that the safety kits, which were to be given on Diwali, will soon be distributed to the workers.

Published - November 12, 2024 06:56 pm IST

