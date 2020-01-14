Concern over spurt in roadkill in Nilgiris

Conservationists are worried about the increase in the number of roadkill in the Nilgiris over the last couple of years.

Better roads leading to villages outside town limits are considered one of the prime reasons for the increase in the number of wildlife deaths, especially the leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis), the records of which show that the animal most often gets killed by speeding vehicles.

According to the statistics available with The Hindu, at least one leopard cat has, on an average, been run over along the district’s roads over the last 15 months.

Reports show that four leopard cats were killed over a three-month period in 2018, while five were killed in 2019, with two deaths already reported in Kotagiri and Coonoor in 2020. Officials said that the number could be higher as these were the ones that were reported to the Forest Department.

“Apart from leopard cats, civet cats are also most prone to being killed in the Nilgiris,” said a forest official. In the past, spotted deer, Sambar deer and even the Common grey langur had been run over by vehicles. But more leopard cats were killed due to them being nocturnal animals.

Analysis of the statistics also reveals that almost all the recorded deaths of the leopard cat occurred not along busy roads, but near villages.

Conservationists said that one of the reasons for the increasing number of roadkill could be due to better roads being laid into villages and settlements away from the major towns. With work going on to expand more roads, including the Gudalur to Udhagamandalam highway, Athikkal village road, Kotagiri - Elada Road and the TR Bazaar - Pandiar Road, the number could go up, they said.

N. Mohanraj, a Nilgiris-based conservationist, said that it was important that roads were not expanded beyond a certain width, as that would encourage motorists to speed, resulting in more chances of animals being run over. “That is the reason why roadkill are less common in Mudumalai as the roads are quite narrow, limiting the speed of the vehicles,” said Mr. Mohanraj. As the expected growth in the number of electric (silent) vehicles in the coming years might lead to more wildlife deaths, checks and balances would need to be implemented to limit the speed of vehicles along the district’s roads.

G. Janardhanan, president of the Ooty Public Awareness Association, said it was imperative that roads with less traffic were not upgraded and expanded, while the roads which already had been expanded needed to have speed breakers. “The highways and public works departments should work together with the Forest Department to identify stretches of road where most number of roadkill occur, and install speed breakers and warning boards,” said Mr. Janardhanan.