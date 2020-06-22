Concern over spike in number of positive cases in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration has stated that the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases since last week was a source of “concern”.

Officials said that till last Monday, there was not a single infection in the Nilgiris for 36 days. But since last Monday, 16 people have tested positive in the district. All of those who tested positive are returnees from other states and districts as well as their primary and secondary contacts.

District Collector J.Innocent Divya told the reporters that the district administration had anticipated an increase in the number of cases due to easing of travel restrictions, but the doubling rate of the virus was a source of concern. She said that a meeting, chaired by monitoring officer for Nilgiris district Supriya Sahu, will be held on Tuesday to come up with measures to slow the spread of the pandemic in the Nilgiris. Till date, more than 12,500 swab samples have been lifted from people.

Ms. Divya urged the residents and village vigilance committees to alert the district administration on helpline 1077, if they notice tourists or people from outside the Nilgiris staying in cottages, hotels and resorts.