Concern over rise in prices of vegetables and essential commodities in Erode

June 29, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

Increase in the prices of vegetables and essential commodities in the last two weeks in Erode district is a concern for the people here.

Traders say the upward price trend is expected to continue for another one month.

The wholesale price of fine quality tomatoes, which was hovering between ₹30 and ₹40 a kg, two weeks ago, touched ₹100 a kg this week. Green chilly is sold at ₹120 a kg, brinjal at ₹80 a kg, and small onion at ₹70 a kg at the wholesale market.

“The price of major vegetables had gone up by over 50% in the last one week while other vegetables had gone up by over 30%,” said Ibrahim, a wholesaler at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market.

High winds had desiccated the flowers in crops and that is affecting yield. Hence, arrival of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, has dropped significantly, he said.

Another wholesaler said the arrival of tomatoes dropped from 3,200 boxes, each weighing 15 kg, to less than 1,500 boxes. “Increase in demand due to marriage season, high wind and insects affecting crops are also a reason for drop in arrival of vegetables to the market,” the wholesaler added.

Tomato rice that was sold at the police canteen at the District Police Office was stopped for the last three days after the price of the vegetable skyrocketed.

A hotelier on Mettur Road said they have stopped serving items made of tomatoes and were unable to bear the increase in cost of vegetables, toor dal and other essentials. “We cannot compromise on food quality. But, we were unable to increase the prices of food items, too, as we may lose customers,” he said.

T. Pushpa, a homemaker, was of the view that expenses towards milk, vegetables and essentials had gone up significantly making it difficult for them. “There is no substitute for vegetables and we cannot compromise while buying essentials,” she added.

