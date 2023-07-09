Concern over proliferation of street dog population persists in Coimbatore

July 09, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Coimbatore Corporation (CCMC) is stepping up efforts to control the street dog population amid appeals by residents to intensify the sterilisation process and return the animals to the same location from where they were caught.

The CCMC began operation of the renovated Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in Ukkadam on July 7 and plans to open two more in its north and south zones at ₹50 lakh. Apart from this, ABCs in Ondipudur (east zone) and Seeranaickenpalayam (west zone) with two doctors each are run by NGOs.

Priya (26), a resident of Aavarampalayam said that the dogs in the area had delivered pups for the third time since September 2022.

“A few young ones are taken away by children in the locality. Some roam in the area, which is a menace, especially for motorists. Only very few die of starvation, as locals grow fond of the animals and feed the community dogs. Officials are yet to arrive in this area as of today [July 9] at noon,” she added.

The issue of street dogs was raised at the general council meeting held on June 30. Ward 48 councillor Prabha Ravindran’s suggestion for pregnant dogs received sharp criticism and a debate regarding street dogs sprung at the meeting.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that as per the Animal Welfare Board of India, pregnant animals cannot be captured. The capturing process is taking place as per schedule, details of which will be made public for the sake of clarity.

According to information from the Corporation, 414 dogs were caught between June 16 and June 30 and 319 were sterilised in the ABCs. “A total of 733 animals are with the Corporation as of now. Four months earlier, it was only 445,” the official in charge of the street dogs in the civic body said.

According to him, in a day, seven operations can be done and the cost for each dog is ₹200 — including shelter, operation, medical expenses and salaries for the doctors, cook, clinic staff and security. “If the kennels are full or excess dogs are caught, the operations will be put on hold,” the official noted.

Back home

Another official in the Corporation said there have been complaints in Ondipudur and Seeranaickenpalayam ABCs regarding the missing or displacement of community dogs by people of the areas concerned.

Mr. Prathap said the kennels are being marked with the location of the animal and the NGOs involved do ensure that the dogs are let out to the areas they were caught in after a seven-day post-op procedure in the shelters.

“There are apps that note the location while the dogs are photographed while being caught,” said a source at the Animal Studies Rehabilitation and Action (ASRA), the animal welfare initiative handled by city-based NGO Vajra Foundation which handles the newly-renovated Ukkadam.

“We use the app by Worldwide Veterinary Service aka WVS which has features to mark the exact Google location. The dogs are marked with a tag denoting this location. We also have a manual and analog record maintained of all dogs incming and outgoing to avoid hassles,” the source claimed.