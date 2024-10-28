GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Concern over neglect of Coimbatore Corporation’s Animal Birth Control centre at Ondipudur

Published - October 28, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre at Ondipudur, operated by the Non-Governmental Organisation Praani Mithran, is is in a state of neglect, raising concern over its management and the welfare of stray dogs under its care.

Complaints from local dog feeders and animal welfare lawyers state that the kennels were filled with faecal waste, creating an unsafe and unsanitary environment. Surgical tools were reportedly exposed and unsanitised, and some dogs showed signs of injuries, including bleeding and swelling at operated areas, as well as skin issues. Medical waste was scattered around the facility and burned within the premises, while food and water bowls contained contaminated food.

SPCA cruelty inspector V. Balakrishnan, who inspected the centre following complaints, submitted a report to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board. He said, “We inspected the facility recently and recorded conditions - kennels were unclean, with dogs lying in their own waste, and some blood stains visible from recent surgeries.”

Mr. Balakrishnan said the NGO had not maintained hygiene standards and did not provide dogs with nutritious food necessary for recovery post-surgery, instead serving only plain rice. He said, “After surgeries, dogs should not be lying directly on the kennel floor; some barrier like paper or a sheet should be used to prevent infections, and water exposure should be avoided. However, they splash water to move the dogs from one kennel to another.”

Typically, dogs are not given food for 12 hours before surgery and given anaesthesia, followed by an ear notch for identification. However, Mr. Balakrishnan observed that ear notching was omitted here, with the NGO stating they would administer anaesthesia again later for this step.

The NGO reportedly conducts 30 to 35 surgeries daily, primarily focusing on male dogs, as the procedure is simpler for males than females.

M. Meenakshi, a dog feeder in the Hope College area, said, “Captured dogs are often released in different areas from where they were caught, leading to conflicts and bite incidents with resident dogs, which increases the risk of rabies transmission. Additionally, due to inadequate identification, some dogs that have already been operated on are mistakenly captured again.”

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I have ordered an inquiry, and actions will be taken after that.”

