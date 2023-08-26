August 26, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The condition of paver blocks and open spaces around Valankulam Tank has raised concerns about the maintenance of the ₹953-crore Smart City Mission projects by Coimbatore Corporation.

Sasi Kumar (47), an autorickshaw driver residing in Highways Colony close to the tank, hailed the Corporation’s efforts in removing encroachments for creating recreational spaces. He also pointed out that issues such as under-maintained public toilets and displaced paver blocks hinder regular walkers. “While the mission has improved lighting and greenery, open dumping has tarnished some areas,” Mr. Kumar said.

In response, Commissioner M. Prathap emphasised the need for public co-operation to curb open dumping and mentioned existing CCTV surveillance around the tanks.

He adds that a private agency will be engaged for facility management services of the water bodies, a revenue-sharing model aimed at generating income through activities like advertisement boards.

“The CCMC will look into measures to increase surveillance with the ICCC [Integrated Command and Control Centre] and impose spot fines to stop dumping. The tender that was floated for facility management services of the water bodies is awaiting Smart City Board’s concurrence. Roughly ₹8 crore is spent annually to take care of the facilities and pay the workers. By roping in a private agency, the Corporation’s kitty will save revenue,” he said.

Regarding broken pavement blocks, the contractor responsible for the installation has been informed to rectify the issues before closing the contract, sources in the Corporation hinted.

