Concern over entry of private vehicles into Codissia with asymptomatic patients

Concern has been raised over entry of asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients into Codissia Trade Fair Complex in private vehicles to get admitted at the COVID care centre.

Asymptomatic positive patients are currently treated at the COVID care centre. These patients should first report at the ESI Hospital and from there they should be shifted to the Trade Fair Complex by ambulance. However, for the last two or three days there are reports that some of them arrived at the Complex in private vehicles.

“Only doctors are allowed to enter the Complex through the main gate. Ambulances take another entrance and go straight to ‘D’ Hall where the patients are treated. But, now there are people who come in two-wheelers and cars, park the vehicles, and do not listen to the security,” sources alleged.

This puts at risk the security personnel at the gates and those who come to the other halls for any meeting, the sources said.

The issue was taken up with the authorities concerned and they have assured appropriate action. The sources added that requests were also made to post more police personnel at the Complex to ensure that only those who need treatment entered the campus and only in an ambulance.

Officials have promised that they would look into the issue and take necessary measures.

The officials also explained in detail the facilities provided at the treatment facility.

One of the requests was for separate space with water connection for the patients to bathe. But, they cannot leave the hall. This is expected to be addressed, the sources said.