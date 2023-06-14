Concern over dumping and burning of garbage in the open at Kodiveri anaicut

June 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

Dumping and burning of garbage in the open at Kodiveri anaicut area has caused concern among visitors.

Almost 40,000 visitors from different parts of the State and Karnataka visited the anaicut, built across the Bhavani in Gobichettipalayam taluk, every day in April and May.

They brought food and snacks and dumped the waste, including empty plastic bottles, water sachets and arecanut plates, in the sand dune area. Also, plastic cups and plates, and used banana leaves are dumped on the dune.

While many visitors continue to dump the waste in the anaicut area, other visitors have expressed concern over it. “The beauty of the anaicut gets spoiled by the dumpers,” said P. Revathi from Gobichettipalayam. She said that the waste is not cleared by the local body, but is set on fire regularly. “Water flows in the anaicut throughout the year and tourists arrive regularly. Littering food and waste in the open is unacceptable,” she added.

Many tourists point out that adequate dustbins were not available in the anaicut and visitors were forced to dump the waste in the open. “A dining area with a place for proper disposal of waste should be established,” said V. Gokul from Tiruchengodu. He said that smoke from burning plastics led to pollution. Authorities concerned should take steps to prevent it. “Over 20 shops in pushcarts sell snacks in the sand dune area. But, bins are not available anywhere,” he added.

