Concern over clogged underground sewage system in Erode 

January 24, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

Erode Tax Payers Peoples Welfare Trust has raised concerns over the clogged underground sewage system in Ward 20 in the city and urged the civic body to fix it.

Trust secretary N. Bharathi said the drain along the road branching off from Erode – Perundurai main road leading to a private hospital, residential areas and other commercial establishment is clogged and sewage overflows through the manhole and on to the road. Clogging was reported twice over the last ten days and civic body workers, cleared the sewer with the help of a motor. “But, the stench continues to worry people,” she said, adding that the road has turned into a breeding place for mosquitoes.

“What we need is a permanent solution and not temporary fixes,” said motorist N. Guru Anand. According to Ms. Bharathi, the sewer lines were damaged either during road works or while laying pipelines. “The only solution to the issue is to dig the road and replace the sewer lines,” she said and urged the Corporation to take steps at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, the Corporation officials said the problem is being studied for a permanent solution and the issue will be solved at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT