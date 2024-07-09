GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Computer coaching centre inaugurated in Salem Central Prison

Published - July 09, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
A computer coaching centre inaugurated at Salem Central Prison in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 09 July 2024.

A computer coaching centre inaugurated at Salem Central Prison in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 09 July 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, as part of its initiative to implement schemes towards rehabilitation of prisoners, opened a computer coaching centre at Salem Central Prison on Tuesday.

Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth stated that the centre offers only offline courses, and prisoners showing good conduct will be imparted basic computer training, including MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Photoshop, printing, Xerox operation, and scanning.

Coaching classes will be conducted six days a week, excluding Sunday. Approximately 50 prisoners have expressed their willingness to participate in the classes. Based on the programme’s success, diploma courses may be introduced through a private computer training institute, with certificates issued to the prisoners. This initiative aims to help inmates start their own computer centres or find employment in computer centres upon their release, Mr. Vinoth added.

On the first day, 40 inmates participated in the coaching classes. The event was attended by Welfare Officer Anbazhagan, Assistant Prison Officer Prabhakaran, Sub Inspector (Technical) Jayamurugaraja, and Psychiatric Counsellors Selvakumar and Martin Vimalraj, among others.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.