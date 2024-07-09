Computer coaching centre inaugurated in Salem Central Prison

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, as part of its initiative to implement schemes towards rehabilitation of prisoners, opened a computer coaching centre at Salem Central Prison on Tuesday.

Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth stated that the centre offers only offline courses, and prisoners showing good conduct will be imparted basic computer training, including MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Photoshop, printing, Xerox operation, and scanning.

Coaching classes will be conducted six days a week, excluding Sunday. Approximately 50 prisoners have expressed their willingness to participate in the classes. Based on the programme’s success, diploma courses may be introduced through a private computer training institute, with certificates issued to the prisoners. This initiative aims to help inmates start their own computer centres or find employment in computer centres upon their release, Mr. Vinoth added.

On the first day, 40 inmates participated in the coaching classes. The event was attended by Welfare Officer Anbazhagan, Assistant Prison Officer Prabhakaran, Sub Inspector (Technical) Jayamurugaraja, and Psychiatric Counsellors Selvakumar and Martin Vimalraj, among others.