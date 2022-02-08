‘Comply with COVID-19 norms during poll campaigns in Coimbatore’

Election Observer Har Sahay Meena holds meeting with representatives of political parties

Election Observer for local body polls and Principal Secretary Har Sahay Meena on Tuesday urged political parties in Coimbatore to follow COVID-19 protocol while campaigning. A release issued at the end of his meeting with political parties’ representatives said the parties were banned from taking out political rally.

They could conduct meeting with a maximum of 1,000 persons or 50% capacity of the ground chosen – whichever was less, or if it was a hall, then the number of participants was restricted to 500 or 50% of seating capacity – whichever was less.

Urging the deputy director, Department of Public Health, to ensure that all parties complied with the protocol, he said political parties should observe the general guidelines the State Election Commission had issued.

They should campaign between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and there should not be more than 20 persons in door-to-door campaigns.

Poll code violation

He said the members of the public could dial 90033-72229 or 0422-2300116 or 2300119 to report violation of model code of conduct.

The release said Mr. Meena presided over the second round randomisation of electronic voting machines. For the 2,312 booths in the district, the administration would use 2,322 ballot units and keep a reserve of 20%.