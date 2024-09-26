Erode government hospital performs life-saving surgery on newborn with rare birth defect

A team of doctors at the Government Headquarters Hospital (GH) in Erode recently performed a successful surgery on a three-day-old premature baby girl suffering from trachea-esophageal fistula, a rare condition in which the food pipe and windpipe are abnormally connected.

On 7 September, Ms. Priya, wife of Prabakaran from B.P. Agraharam, gave birth to the baby in the eighth month of pregnancy at the hospital’s super speciality wing. The baby, weighing 2.25 kg, was unable to swallow saliva and was kept in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Due to underdeveloped lungs, she had difficulty breathing and required ventilator support. Doctors later discovered the abnormal connection between the esophagus, which carries food from the throat to the stomach, and trachea, which carries air into and out of the lungs.

On the third day after birth, a team of doctors conducted a complex two-and-a-half-hour surgery to correct the condition. Eight days later, tests confirmed the proper functioning of the baby’s food and windpipes. Both mother and child remain in the hospital and are expected to be discharged shortly. Doctors noted that the surgery, which typically costs ₹8 lakh in private hospitals, was performed free of charge and for the first time at the GH.

Ms. Priya expressed her gratitude, saying that the discovery of the birth defect had been a shock, but the doctors’ efforts saved her baby’s life. She thanked the hospital team for their excellent care.