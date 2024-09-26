GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode government hospital performs life-saving surgery on newborn with rare birth defect

Updated - September 26, 2024 07:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The doctors team with the mother and baby at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode in Tamil Nadu.

The doctors team with the mother and baby at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of doctors at the Government Headquarters Hospital (GH) in Erode recently performed a successful surgery on a three-day-old premature baby girl suffering from trachea-esophageal fistula, a rare condition in which the food pipe and windpipe are abnormally connected.

On 7 September, Ms. Priya, wife of Prabakaran from B.P. Agraharam, gave birth to the baby in the eighth month of pregnancy at the hospital’s super speciality wing. The baby, weighing 2.25 kg, was unable to swallow saliva and was kept in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Due to underdeveloped lungs, she had difficulty breathing and required ventilator support. Doctors later discovered the abnormal connection between the esophagus, which carries food from the throat to the stomach, and trachea, which carries air into and out of the lungs.

On the third day after birth, a team of doctors conducted a complex two-and-a-half-hour surgery to correct the condition. Eight days later, tests confirmed the proper functioning of the baby’s food and windpipes. Both mother and child remain in the hospital and are expected to be discharged shortly. Doctors noted that the surgery, which typically costs ₹8 lakh in private hospitals, was performed free of charge and for the first time at the GH.

Ms. Priya expressed her gratitude, saying that the discovery of the birth defect had been a shock, but the doctors’ efforts saved her baby’s life. She thanked the hospital team for their excellent care.

Published - September 26, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.