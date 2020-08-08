Complex procedure done to treat aneurysm

SALEM

08 August 2020 19:21 IST

Doctors at Vinayaka Mission Hospital here conducted a 10-hour complex procedure on a 55-year-old woman on July 16 to treat her for aneurysm (ballooning of a blood vessel) in the brain.

The hospital said in a release that the patient from Kalakuruchi had a giant aneurysm in the right carotid artery. Endovascular neurosurgeon S.P. Goutham opted for the diversion technique that obviated the need to put a coil into the aneurysm to prevent a vessel burst that could be caused by blood flow pressure. The diversion option reduced the blood flow into the aneurysm, thereby enabling the bulge or balloon to shrink.

The procedure would cost about ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh. But, in the woman’s case financial assistance came from Stroke and Neuro Intervention Foundation, New Delhi.

Dr. Gautham said the entire procedure was tele-proctored by Shakir Husain, Deputy Director of Neuro-radiology at the University Hospital at Zurich in Switzerland. The patient was discharged from the Hospital on third day of procedure, and the hospital said she was doing well.