Completion of V.O.C. Park Food Street in Coimbatore delayed

Of the 68 vendors securing FSSAI registration certificates and ready to set up shops, 30 vendors have decided to operate at other locations due to the delay, leaving only 38 others for the V.O.C project.

January 14, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Work on the Food Street project at V.O.C park in Coimbatore city is expected to be completed by May 2024.

Work on the Food Street project at V.O.C park in Coimbatore city is expected to be completed by May 2024. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A “Healthy and Hygienic Food Street” project in the V.O.C. Park area in Coimbatore city, chosen by the Central government under the National Health Mission (NHM), is seeing a delay in completion.

Launched by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, construction works began at the location, which is part of the food street cluster including Tatabad and Saravanampatti, for ₹1 crore in October last year and the project was expected to be completed by December 2023.

Despite 68 vendors securing Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration certificates and ready to set up shops, the project is not likely to be inaugurated before mid-2024. Due to this, 30 vendors, also FSSAI registered, have decided to operate at other locations, leaving only 38 others for the V.O.C project.

Frustrated with the delay, B. Aslam, stationed outside V.O.C. Park, said, “If the food street does not begin operations by March, I will return to my hometown. Unless there is a designated spot with good amenities, we cannot get stable income. I was promised a spot by January. But, now we are left in the lurch.”

Currently, around 50 registered food vendors are operating with make-shift shops and push-carts around the park, with no water or seating facilities. “We bring our own water cans and there is no space for people to sit. There is no security for the shops,” one of the vendors said.

The food street will include a common hand wash area, umbrella-shaped roofs and movable seats.

However, incomplete structures, currently a skeletal framework of iron rods supporting an uncovered roof, and ongoing construction works pose a threat to food vendors, leading to fewer customers, especially in the evenings.

A vendor highlighted the issue, saying, “Now there is no space for people to park their vehicles. Due to this, our profits have reduced in the last two months.”

Coimbatore Corporation attributed the slowdown in work to festive season since December, causing labour shortage. “By February, work will be carried out in full swing and we expect to finish it before May,” a senior Corporation official said.

Coimbatore / public works & infrastructure / civic infrastructure / food

