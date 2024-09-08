Completion of 2024-25 academic session at an earlier date made possible for freshers in affiliated engineering colleges of Anna University

Having commenced the induction programme for first-year engineering students on August 4, heads of affiliated colleges of Anna University opine the 90 working days per semester norm could be fulfilled with relative ease for the 2024-25 session at an earlier date when compared to previous years.

For the last three years in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdown, Anna University was able to gradually advance the commencement of first semester, by tweaking the calendar to include Saturdays as working days, according to college heads.

In the 2023-24 session, seven Saturdays were working days. The induction programme began on September 11, and the classes commenced on September 25. The last working day was on January 4, 2024, and practical exams commenced on the following day.

The end semester exam commenced on January 22. In the subsequent semester, 12 Saturdays were working days.

The classes for the second semester began on March 13, and the last working day was June 13. The practical exams commenced on July 8, and the end-semester exams began on June 15.

For the fresh batch of students, the 2024-25 session could be completed at least a week in advance, a college head said.

The classes for the second, third and final year students in the 2024-25 session commenced on August 12. As per the schedule, the last working day will be on November 22, and the end-semester exam will commence on December 2. Eight Saturdays will be working days.

Re-opening day for next semester (Jan-May 2025) will be January 20, 2025, as per the academic calendar of Anna University.

Yet, this year, there was a gap of four months between the publication of Plus Two results and commencement of first-year classes.

“The delayed start of first-year classes in the affiliated engineering colleges of Anna University vis-a-vis other professional programmes is inevitable as the counselling for engineering admissions is usually initiated only after completion of the process in medical and agricultural universities to prevent migration of students,” head of an engineering institution in Coimbatore said.

