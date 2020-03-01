Complete road works in Danishpet: villagers

Students and villagers from Danishpet urged authorities to complete road works between Danishpet and Kurumbapatti at the earliest.

The villagers complained that the delay in completion of road works had affected their daily chores and studies of students. The road was laid with gravel almost a month ago and there had not been much progress since then, they said.

P.Senthamil Arasan, district organiser of All India Students Welfare Organisation, said that the students and farmers from Danishpet had been affected due to the delay in completion of works. “The authorities started the works to repair the road recently. The road via Kurumbapatti is the shortest route for people to reach Salem. Else, they would have to travel via Omalur to reach Salem town, a distance close to 40 km. Bus service through the Kurumbapatti route has also been affected as buses often get repaired driving through the road covered with gravels,” he said. He added that the livelihood of farmers carrying produce to the town had been affected.

A forest officials said that the road works would be completed in a couple of weeks. “Six km of the damaged road from Danishpet to Kurumbapatti is being re-laid and now that gravel has been laid, the tar topping will be completed in a couple of weeks,” the official said.